Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (IHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IHC opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.69.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 469.9999899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

