Insider Buying: ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) insider Peter Francis bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Shares of LON:ADME traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.71 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. ADM Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

