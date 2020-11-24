Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.46. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 111,330 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

