(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.55 ($10.06).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

