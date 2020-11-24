Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 13.6%

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) dropped 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 313,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 148,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) from C$0.59 to C$0.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

Indiva Limited produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis pre-rolls, flowers, capsules, oils, and edible products; concentrates, extracts, and topicals; and cannabis sugar, salt, and chocolates, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the INDIVA, Bhang, Wana, Ruby, Sapphire, and Gems brands.

