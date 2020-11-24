India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.74. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 49,908 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.41.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

