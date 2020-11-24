Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

