Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

