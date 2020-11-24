Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

