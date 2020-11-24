IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.05

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 13878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

