Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.75

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2675262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

