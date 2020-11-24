Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.75

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2675262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The company has a market cap of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
