Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

