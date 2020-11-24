Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNTIF. Bank of America raised shares of Hunting from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised Hunting from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hunting currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Hunting has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

