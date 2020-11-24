HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 384 ($5.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -34.91.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

