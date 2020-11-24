HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.89. HEXO shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 334,379 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
