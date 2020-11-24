HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.89. HEXO shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 334,379 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in HEXO by 349.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

