Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $113,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

