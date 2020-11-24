Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

