Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.