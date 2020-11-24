Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $143,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 112,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.