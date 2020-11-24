Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,674,000 after purchasing an additional 102,518 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

