Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

YUM stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.