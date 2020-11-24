Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.59

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

