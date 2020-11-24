Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.13.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

