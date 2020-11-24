HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.95

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 19050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 88,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

