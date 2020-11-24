Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

