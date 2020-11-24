GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.00

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 40127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 46.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

