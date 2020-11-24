Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.83

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 2044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.
In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
About Greif (NYSE:GEF)
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
