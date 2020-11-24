GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 41084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,510.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $225,950 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $822,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NYSE:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

