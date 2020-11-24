Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger plc (GRI.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.83. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other Grainger plc (GRI.L) news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

