GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) (ASX:GNC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.29.

GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

