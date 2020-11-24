GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) (ASX:GNC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.29.
GrainCorp Limited (GNC.AX) Company Profile
