Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

