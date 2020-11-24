Glenview Trust Co Sells 84 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rowe boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,561. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

