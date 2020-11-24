Glenview Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,391,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. 31,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

