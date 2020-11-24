Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,116,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,531,000 after buying an additional 694,192 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 583,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

