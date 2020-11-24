Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,958. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

