Glenview Trust Co Has $2.81 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

