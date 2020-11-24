Glenview Trust Co Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

