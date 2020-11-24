Glenview Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

TDOC traded down $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.41. 37,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,701. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average is $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

