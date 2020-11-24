Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

