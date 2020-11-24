Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.27. 32,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

