Glenview Trust Co Buys 204 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.15. 109,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. The stock has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,709 shares of company stock worth $142,337,646. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

