Glenview Trust Co Acquires 297 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cigna by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,845. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

