General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.78.

General Motors stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,043 shares of company stock worth $29,435,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in General Motors by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

