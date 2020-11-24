General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

GFN stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

