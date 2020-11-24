General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 2,200,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,396,898. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

