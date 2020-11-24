Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

