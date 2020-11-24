FY2021 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

