Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $7.03. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 30,840 shares trading hands.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 411,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

