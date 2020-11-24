Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Fiverr International stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.11 and a beta of 2.30. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

