First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

FBP stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

