First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.
First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
FBP stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
